Top Broward judge Jack Tuter reflects on tenure as he prepares to retire

When Broward Circuit Judge Jack Tuter took over as chief judge of the second-largest circuit in Florida in 2017, he admits the bench had a reputation as something of a mess.

The year before, three judges resigned amid allegations they drove or came to work under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and another was removed for misconduct committed years earlier in private practice.

Twelve years after being appointed by then-Gov. Jeb Bush, Tuter was elected chief judge by his colleagues.

As he prepared to retire from the judiciary on May 1 and return to private practice, he reflected on his tenure with NBC6 Investigates.

Managing what can be, shall we say, some “healthy” egos among the 90 people who don black robes and pass judgment on others in Broward can be a daunting task.

When he joined them, judges elsewhere in Florida had the perception Broward’s bench wasn’t carrying its weight, and cases were piling up, leaving a large backlog.

“I think the broad bench had some cliques. You know judges who liked this group and then judges who liked this group and there were some animosities between the groups. We had a lot of older judges who had been here many, many years,” he recalled. “They were kind of set in their ways.”

So as chief judge, Tuter set out to run court administration and its 200-plus employees more efficiently, to reduce the backlog.

“As the years progressed, we got much better at it. Judges retired. We brought in younger judges who looked at things differently and I think we've passed all of that,’ he said. “I'm happy to say we do not have those kinds of problems in the courthouse now.”

He ran the circuit, reporting only to the Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, while keeping his “day job” of handling complex business litigation. He also, at times, oversaw civil cases where he could order the indefinite detention of sex offenders who finish their criminal sentences, or the removal of firearms from those deemed to be a danger, under the “red flag” laws created after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in 2018.

And it was the death penalty sentencing trial stemming from that Feb. 14, 2018 massacre of 14 students and three school employees that drew the most attention and, from some, criticism of the courts.

Tuter could have reassigned the case to a judge other than now-former Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who was assigned the case randomly and had never presided over or tried a death penalty case.

But he stuck with her.

Asked if he should have made the switch, he said, “Either way you’re going to get criticized. If you give it to somebody who's, for instance, had experience, but then you look at their record and see well, they had four death penalty cases and three of them were reversed.”

Scherer began jury selection in April 2022 and took four months to seat a jury for the sentencing phase, as the killer had already pleaded guilty to 17 murders and 17 attempted murders.

The state gave its opening statement in mid-July in the large, complex trial courtroom named for and dedicated to Tuter.

On Oct. 3, 2022, after up to three jurors voted to spare his life, Scherer had no choice but to impose life terms without parole when the killer was sentenced on Nov. 2, 2022 – seven months after jury selection began. (Florida law at the time required a unanimous verdict to impose death – a provision reduced to eight of 12 jurors largely because of outrage over the life sentences imposed in Scherer’s courtroom.)

Asked if the trial could have been handled differently by Scherer and whether there should have been a different outcome, Tuter said, “This is in the hands of the factfinders. That's why we have juries, and the public can scream and yell that they didn't agree with the jury's verdict here and there. It's hard to criticize jurors when you haven't been in the courtroom every day listening to what they hear and what influences them. But from a court standpoint, we did our job. Everybody came out of the courtroom safe. The families all got to watch the trial.”

Scherer was disciplined by the state Supreme Court for “unduly chastising” the defense team and hugging former colleagues in the prosecutor’s office after the sentencing – “allowing her emotions to overcome her judgment” and appearing to be partial to the prosecution, the court found.

Neither action occurred in the presence of jurors and, Tuter said, they had no bearing on the case.

But pressed on whether Judge Scherer was the right judge for the case, Tuter remained firm: “Judge Scherer did an outstanding job keeping the case moving and at the end of the day, we as judges live with jury verdicts just like everybody else.”

“The question was whether she gave both sides a fair trial. That was what was really important about the case and she did,” he said of Scherer, who has joined her father’s law firm – the same one Tuter practiced at before he was appointed a judge.

One of the successes of Tuter and his colleagues, he said, was reducing that civil lawsuit backlog down now to 18,000 from, three years ago, 33,000 cases, Tuter said.

A large catalyst of that: COVID, which required remote court hearings via Zoom.

“We had fewer cases coming out of COVID than we did when we started COVID and yet we couldn't really be in a courthouse,” he said. “So it was kind of miraculous in a way as I look back at how hard people had to work on those Zoom cameras. So it's more efficient and people don't have to travel to the courthouse. There's cons and pros with Zoom, of course, but it is here to stay the lawyers like it.”

Asked about the public’s biggest misconceptions about the courts, Tuter landed on a topical issue, as on that same day of the interview a man was being charged with murdering his wife, his father-in-law and a neighbor after showing up armed at his former Tamarac home in violations of a domestic violence restraining order and kidnapping their 4-year-old daughter.

“So I think the misconception is that the courts can somehow solve everybody's problems,” he said. “We can help you through it and we can divide up your assets and we can divorce you. But we can't protect you from harm. That's really up to law enforcement, the sheriff's office, or the police department. So I think one of the misconceptions is people get a piece of paper and think, ‘Okay. Well, I'm set. I'm protected.’ And I wish that were true, but that's just not the way it really works.”

Tuter came to the Broward bench by a unique path. Born an Okie from Muskogee (that is a city in Oklahoma, for you non-Merle Haggard fans) who is 14 percent Chickasaw, Tuter earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Middle Tennessee State in 1978 and his JD from the University of Memphis in 1982 – a law school pedigree some anonymous online critics disparage.

“After I took the Tennessee bar, I took the Florida bar and I decided I wanted to move to Florida because Tennessee had the coldest of winters,” he said. “So, I got in my Honda Prelude. I drove to Florida, interviewed, got a job and have never left.”

Unconcerned with anonymous criticism, he said, he tried to “get the respect of the people that work in the courthouse and the people that come to the courtrooms. …I think if you go talk to the judges overall, no matter who the judge is, whether they're a fan of Jack Tuter, or not a fan of Jack Tuter, I think they'll all tell you he was fair, that he had the best of heart for the circuit when he made decisions and that he was hard-working guy. That he was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

His fellow judges were impressed enough with his first term as chief to re-elect him in 2021 without opposition.

With all that behind him, effective May 1, and Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips taking over his lead role, Tuter is looking ahead.

“I’m looking forward to the next adventure, being a private lawyer, regaining free speech and all those things you get when you’re no longer a member of the judiciary.”