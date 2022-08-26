Top Democrats Hold Unity Rally in Tamarac After Primary Day Victories

After a hard fought primary season, the two top names on the Democratic party's ticket this November - gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist and U.S. Senate nominee Val Demings - were part of a rally in Tamarac.

"It's about a woman’s right to choose that’s on the ballot," said Crist, who was previously Florida's Governor as a Republican. "Democracy is on this ballot, doing the right thing for people."

Crist and Demings, both current members of Florida's U. S. House of Representatives delegation, were joined by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who lost to Crist in Tuesday's primary.

"Floridians here in the state are losing freedom, whether you are Black female, LGBTQ+ community and our state has become unaffordable," Fried said.

"I believe it is our time because we are committed to reducing gun violence and getting guns out of the hands of dangerous people," said Demings, the former police chief in Orlando who would be Florida's first Black senator if elected. "It is our time because we need to protect a woman’s right to choose."

The event came one day after Republicans held a similar rally in Hialeah, as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio both laid out why they should each get another term in office.

"Florida led the way over the last few years," said DeSantis, who some say could make a bid for President in 2024. "Many governors and mayors were trying to lock people down. Here in Florida, we lifted people up."

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Crist has raised $14 million for the general election while DeSantis has raised $165 million.

"We can’t sit back and assume this is going to be a good election and we don’t need to turn out and vote," added Rubio. "That’s not true. It does not matter how much support you have, if that support does not turn into votes you don’t win elections."