Top Republican, South Florida Democrats Aim to Render Rep. Powerless Over School Shooting Comments

The top Republican in the United States Senate is joining the criticisms against a Congresswoman from Georgia who backs conspiracy theories and casts doubts on mass shootings, including the one that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday after questions about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said.

Monday, two members of Congress from South Florida introduced a resolution to strip Greene from her positions on the House Education and Labor Committees.

“She has engaged in sedition and spread baseless conspiracy theories,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Weston.

“She’s even called for the execution of Speaker Pelosi, former President Obama, and other political adversaries including FBI agents. Worse, she stands by all these statements today,” Wasserman Schultz added.

Another member from Broward, Rep. Ted Deutch also co-sponsored the resolution.

“This is the face of the Republican Party right now,” said Deutch.

Before being elected to Congress, Greene was an activist seen in Washington a few years ago harassing MSD shooting survivor David Hogg, who was in the nation’s capitol at the time lobbying for gun control measures.

Greene has expressed support for radical group QAnon. She has also cast serious doubt on mass shootings like the one at MSD. Greene recently defended herself on Twitter by writing, “They are taking old Facebook posts from random users to try and cancel me and silence my voice.”

McConnell isn’t the only Republican speaking out on Greene. Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, speaking Monday at the State of the World 2021 conference hosted by FIU, emphasizing how a more mainstream Republican Party needs to move forward.

“We freed the slaves, we took out communist tyranny, we fought for women’s suffrage, and now we are the party that is spreading conspiracy theories and lies," he said.

The resolution proposing to remove Greene from her committee positions is expected to be debated on the House floor this week.