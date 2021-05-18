‘Torn Our Lives Apart': Family, Police Seek Driver in Fatal Miami-Dade Hit-and-Run

Miami-Dade Police and family members are asking for the public's help in finding a driver responsible for a hit-and-run that look the life of a man in Perrine earlier this month.

Rupert Webley, 68, was crossing the street at Southwest 184th Street and Southwest 112th Avenue around 9:25 p.m. on May 2 when he was struck and killed, officials said.

Police believe Webley was struck by a silver or grey Hyundai, and the driver fled the scene without giving aid or reporting the crash.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the car involved in a HIT & RUN FATALITY that occurred on 5/2/21 in the area of SW 184 Street and SW 112 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305)471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YaVwCnjRrM — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 17, 2021

On Tuesday, detectives handed out flyers in the area where Webley was struck, as family members spoke about the man known as "Junior" to many in the neighborhood.

"Junior was always around this area, always moving around. The entire community knew him, loved him, cared for him," brother Peter Webley said.

Police said they're trying to find the driver and working on getting surveillance video.

Family members said they hope the driver will come forward.

“We're asking the driver of the vehicle to search your heart, search your conscience. It might not have been something that you did purposefully, but it has torn our lives apart," Peter Webley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.