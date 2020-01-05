National Weather Service

Tornado Damages Buildings in Central Florida City

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado traveled a quarter of a mile in the city of DeLand

By Associated Press

Getty

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in a central Florida community Saturday and caused around $20,000 in damage to city property.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado traveled a quarter of a mile in the city of DeLand.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that several roads in the area were closed while city crews assessed damages, removed downed trees, secured power lines and cleaned up debris.

City officials said the twister damaged a water plant, a park and a Little League fields. There was also damage to the VFW Hall.

There were no injuries reported, but power was knocked out in some places.

