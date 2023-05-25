Short-Lived Tornado Touches Down in South Florida Amid Severe Weather

A short-lived tornado in one South Florida neighborhood uprooted several trees and left a truck driver injured as severe weather moved through Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service officials said an EF-0 tornado, with wind gusts of 65-85 mph, touched down around Southwest 196th Street and traveled south along Southwest 147th Avenue until almost 200th Street.

The tornado traveled for approximately two minutes, from 1:20 p.m. to 1:22 p.m.

The tornado, which was produced by a thunderstorm, snapped and uprooted several trees and knocked a semi-tractor trailer to its side, injuring its driver, NWS officials said. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Photos posted on social media showed a funnel cloud in the South Miami Heights neighborhood. The NWS said it received previous reports of wind gusts reaching 40-55 mph.

5/25 @ 1:45pm: We've received several reports of a funnel cloud in the South Miami Heights Neighborhood. Any reports of damage in that area? https://t.co/lfRjyr9TsW — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 25, 2023

The funnel cloud was spotted near Miami Southridge Senior High School.

Weather Service officials said their survey team found damage and was in the process of documenting it and determining whether it was a tornado or not.

In Cooper City and Miami Gardens, residents reported seeing nickel-size hail falling on the ground.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued for portions of South Florida Thursday as afternoon storms were popping up.

The warning was issued for northern Miami-Dade and a portion of Broward until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pembroke Pines FL, Miramar FL and Davie FL until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/1iQxrirHR8 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 25, 2023

National Weather Service officials said a severe thunderstorm was located over Royal Palm Ranches, or over Davie, moving northeast at 5 mph just before 2 p.m.

Locations impacted by the warning include Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar and Coral Springs.

A flood advisory was also issued for a portion of Broward and Miami-Dade until 4:15 p.m.