Tornado Near Jacksonville Blows Roof Off Resident’s Home

Most of the damage was to trees and power lines, although some structures were also hit

By Associated Press

Weather officials say a tornado caused minor damage after it touched down in Florida and traveled about 20 miles.

According to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, the tornado touched down early Saturday morning near Bunnell, stopping just short of Flagler Beach. The agency said in a press released that the tornado's peak wind were roughly 110 mph and that it was about half a mile wide.

Most of the damage was to trees and power lines, although some structures were also hit. Flagler County Emergency Management say most of the damage happened in Korona. No fatalities were reported.

Korona resident Tony Robertson's home appeared to have the most damage. He told the Gainesville Sun, the tornado blew off the roof. He also says a trailer in his driveway was turned sideways, adding the tornado lasted only about 10 seconds.

