Tornado Prompts Shutdown of Tallahassee Airport as Officials Assess Damage

A tornado made its way through Lee County Wednesday morning, prompting the Tallahassee International Airport to close temporarily.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed reports of the tornado around 11:45 a.m.
City officials tweeted that damage assessment was underway at the airport, which would remain closed until further notice.
A tornado warning remained in place for Greenville, Wacissa, and Waukeenah until 1 p.m. Tallahassee and Woodville were under warning until 12:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.