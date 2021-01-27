National Weather Service

Tornado Prompts Shutdown of Tallahassee Airport as Officials Assess Damage

By NBC 6

City of Tallahassee

A tornado made its way through Lee County Wednesday morning, prompting the Tallahassee International Airport to close temporarily.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed reports of the tornado around 11:45 a.m.

City officials tweeted that damage assessment was underway at the airport, which would remain closed until further notice.

A tornado warning remained in place for Greenville, Wacissa, and Waukeenah until 1 p.m. Tallahassee and Woodville were under warning until 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

