Tornado Prompts Shutdown of Tallahassee Airport as Officials Assess Damage

A tornado made its way through Lee County Wednesday morning, prompting the Tallahassee International Airport to close temporarily.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed reports of the tornado around 11:45 a.m.

11:43 am - Leon County. A tornado is on the ground! TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Protect yourself from flying debris. pic.twitter.com/QY2DaYmvdY — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 27, 2021

City officials tweeted that damage assessment was underway at the airport, which would remain closed until further notice.

A tornado warning remained in place for Greenville, Wacissa, and Waukeenah until 1 p.m. Tallahassee and Woodville were under warning until 12:30 p.m.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.