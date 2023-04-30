Tornado Touched Down in Palm Beach Gardens Leaving Destruction in Its Wake. Take a Look

A Tornado Warning has been issued for West Palm Beach, Wellington, and Palm Beach Gardens until 10:15 a.m. Sunday, the the National Weather Service in Miami said.

Tornado Warning including West Palm Beach FL, Wellington FL and Palm Beach Gardens FL until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/W0BWwfzXmU — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 30, 2023

A tornado touched down late Saturday afternoon in the area of Palm Beach Gardens, causing destruction and leaving damaged properties in its wake.

Courtesy: Nicole Moody

As a result of widespread damage, the City of Palm Beach Gardens partially activated its Emergency Operations Center with personnel from police, fire and public works to address cleanup.

Most of the damage experienced was in the area of PGA Boulevard, east of the intracoastal waterway, to US 1.

The intersection PGA Boulevard and US 1 remains closed at this time as work continues to clear the roadway, and restore power and traffic operations.

Multiple roadways were blocked with debris and downed trees.

Courtesy: Nicole Moody

City engineer and building officials are continuing to do structural damage assessments.

So far, they have reported roof damage, minor structural damage to buildings, a lot of trees down and a lot vehicle damage throughout the city.

Fire Rescue states that no injuries were reported in their jurisdiction as a result of the storm, but they did assist with transports in nearby areas.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department continues to monitor four intersections without power or on flash.