A tornado warning was issued for Broward County on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning included Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Coral Springs and Pompano Beach until 10 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL, Coral Springs FL and Pompano Beach FL until 10:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/d6mBJe0OGF — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 4, 2024

