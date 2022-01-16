Tornado Watch in Effect for Miami-Dade & Broward Counties

There is a tornado watch in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 3 p.m.

A wind advisory has gone into effect ahead of today’s cold front that will push through for Broward, Miami-Dade Monroe counties from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sustained winds near 20-25 mph are possible with gusts upwards of 35 mph. Rough marine conditions will last through tonight. The advisory will last through 4 p.m.

Additionally, with the arrival of the cold front, we have the potential to see strong winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Expect afternoon showers and thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front works through South Florida.

There is a slim chance any of these storms could become severe, but you may want your umbrella handy for the second half of the day.

Otherwise, temperatures return to the mid-70s with windy conditions. Gusts could peak as high as over 35 mph.

The breezy conditions stay with us into the overnight hours as we clear out ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler air will be in place for Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 70s.

Even chillier temperatures in the low 50s will be widespread on Tuesday.