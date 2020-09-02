coronavirus

Tortuga Music Festival Canceled Due to Pandemic — Here's How to Get a Refund

This year's Tortuga Music Festival has been canceled and rescheduled until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

The annual three-day country music festival, usually held in the spring on Fort Lauderdale Beach, was initially rescheduled for October.

It's now aimed to take place Nov. 12-14, 2021, and will retain the same headliners, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and Tim McGraw.

If you already purchased passes, organizers say to hold on to them — they are good for next year's event and no action is required.

Those who want refunds should make the request by Sunday, Sept. 20 on tortuga.frontgatetickets.com. Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date if a refund isn't requested by then.

