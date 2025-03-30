Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach: What to know

The popular Tortuga Music Festival is set to return for its 12th year at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fans of Country music will be able to see several of their favorite artists perform during the three-day event.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's all you need to know about the Tortuga Music Festival.

When and where is the festival

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Tortuga Music Festival will take place at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard and will run from April 4 until April 6.

Who is set to perform?

During the three-day event, several top artists like Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Luke Combs will be performing. For a full list of the lineup at the Tortuga Music Festival, click here.

How can I get passes to the Ultra Music Festival?

Festival goers will have several pass options to choose from.

The festival offers a one-day pass and a three-day pass that vary from general admission to VIP admission.

Depending on the type of pass, prices range from $199 to $2,474.

For more information on passes, click here

Activities

Other than seeing world-class performers, attendees can participate in several activities.

Some of these activities include the Doordash Food Village, the Coconut Beady Bar and Jersey Mike's Sub Above Club.

For a full list of activities and a map of where they will be located throughout the festival, click here.

For more information on tickets and the festival, click here.

What safety measures will be in place at the Tortuga Music Festival?

The Tortuga Music Festival says it aims to keep the health, safety and well-being of fans, artists, and

staff as a top priority.

Several items will not be allowed at the festival, including some of the following:

Outside alcohol

Outside beverages

Glass bottles or containers

Blankets

Zoom lens cameras, selfie sticks, go pros, drones or any other recording devices

Coolers or large bags

Illegal substances

Large Umbrellas

Animals (except service animals)

Musical instruments

Weapons of any kind

For a full list of prohibited items, click here.