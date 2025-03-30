Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach: What to know

The popular Tortuga Music Festival is set to return for its 12th year at Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Fans of Country music will be able to see several of their favorite artists perform during the three-day event.
Here's all you need to know about the Tortuga Music Festival.
When and where is the festival
The Tortuga Music Festival will take place at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard and will run from April 4 until April 6.
Who is set to perform?
During the three-day event, several top artists like Jelly Roll, Keith Urban and Luke Combs will be performing. For a full list of the lineup at the Tortuga Music Festival, click here.
How can I get passes to the Ultra Music Festival?
Festival goers will have several pass options to choose from.
The festival offers a one-day pass and a three-day pass that vary from general admission to VIP admission.
Depending on the type of pass, prices range from $199 to $2,474.
For more information on passes, click here
Activities
Other than seeing world-class performers, attendees can participate in several activities.
Some of these activities include the Doordash Food Village, the Coconut Beady Bar and Jersey Mike's Sub Above Club.
For a full list of activities and a map of where they will be located throughout the festival, click here.
For more information on tickets and the festival, click here.
What safety measures will be in place at the Tortuga Music Festival?
The Tortuga Music Festival says it aims to keep the health, safety and well-being of fans, artists, and
staff as a top priority.
Several items will not be allowed at the festival, including some of the following:
- Outside alcohol
- Outside beverages
- Glass bottles or containers
- Blankets
- Zoom lens cameras, selfie sticks, go pros, drones or any other recording devices
- Coolers or large bags
- Illegal substances
- Large Umbrellas
- Animals (except service animals)
- Musical instruments
- Weapons of any kind
For a full list of prohibited items, click here.