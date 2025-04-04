Fort Lauderdale

Tortuga Music Festival to bring heavy traffic, limited parking to Fort Lauderdale Beach

Drivers are encouraged to plan, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

By Johanna Torres

NBC Universal, Inc.

Festival-goers should prepare for heavy traffic and very limited parking throughout the weekend as 20,000 people are expected to attend each day of Tortuga Music Festival for a 12th year on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officials are urging attendees to consider alternative transportation options such as ride-sharing services, carpooling, or the Water Taxi to avoid congestion.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

For more on the festival, including how to get passes, go here.

Fort Lauderdale Mar 30

Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach: What to know

Fort Lauderdale 18 hours ago

What to know as Tortuga Music Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Traffic Impacts and Road Closures

Drivers can expect significant delays, particularly along A1A, Seabreeze Boulevard, Southeast 17th Street, and Las Olas Boulevard.

In addition to the congestion, there will be a brief nightly road closure during the three-day event:

  • From 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each night, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from Harbor Drive to SE 5th Street

During this time, all traffic south of East Las Olas Boulevard will be detoured either northbound on A1A or westbound over the East Las Olas Boulevard Bridge off the barrier island.

Drivers are encouraged to plan, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleFirst Alert TrafficMusic & MusiciansTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us