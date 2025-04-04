Tortuga Music Festival to bring heavy traffic, limited parking to Fort Lauderdale Beach

Festival-goers should prepare for heavy traffic and very limited parking throughout the weekend as 20,000 people are expected to attend each day of Tortuga Music Festival for a 12th year on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Officials are urging attendees to consider alternative transportation options such as ride-sharing services, carpooling, or the Water Taxi to avoid congestion.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

For more on the festival, including how to get passes, go here.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Traffic Impacts and Road Closures

Drivers can expect significant delays, particularly along A1A, Seabreeze Boulevard, Southeast 17th Street, and Las Olas Boulevard.

In addition to the congestion, there will be a brief nightly road closure during the three-day event:

From 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each night, both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed from Harbor Drive to SE 5th Street

During this time, all traffic south of East Las Olas Boulevard will be detoured either northbound on A1A or westbound over the East Las Olas Boulevard Bridge off the barrier island.

Drivers are encouraged to plan, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.