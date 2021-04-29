Tourists Arrested, Tased by Miami Beach Officer in Confrontation Caught on Camera

A confrontation with a Miami Beach police officer ended with two people tased and on the ground Thursday in the middle of South Beach.

According to arrest reports, Catrina Jones and Kevin McMiller started arguing with the officer after McMiller allegedly threw a glass liquor bottle at the officer’s squad car.

The report states that the couple got within inches of the officer’s face and threatened to beat him up.

At one point in the cellphone video, the officer is seen pushing McMiller, then the suspect turns around and walks away. That’s when the officer tases him.

Jones tries to help, then is also tased and falls down.

According to the report, the officer says he told them to stop before using his taser.

Jones is charged with resisting officer with violence. McMiller is charged with battery, resisting officer with violence, and carrying an open container of alcohol.

Both Jones and McMiller have posted bond. There is no word yet on when they’ll be released.