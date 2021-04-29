Miami Beach

Tourists Arrested, Tased by Miami Beach Officer in Confrontation Caught on Camera

By Kim Wynne

NBC Universal, Inc.

A confrontation with a Miami Beach police officer ended with two people tased and on the ground Thursday in the middle of South Beach.

According to arrest reports, Catrina Jones and Kevin McMiller started arguing with the officer after McMiller allegedly threw a glass liquor bottle at the officer’s squad car.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The report states that the couple got within inches of the officer’s face and threatened to beat him up.

Local

Miami 3 hours ago

Miami Code Officer Files Suit Against City Commissioner

Florida 42 mins ago

Florida GOP Awaits Governor's Signature on New Voting Rules

At one point in the cellphone video, the officer is seen pushing McMiller, then the suspect turns around and walks away. That’s when the officer tases him.

Jones tries to help, then is also tased and falls down.

According to the report, the officer says he told them to stop before using his taser.

Jones is charged with resisting officer with violence. McMiller is charged with battery, resisting officer with violence, and carrying an open container of alcohol.

Both Jones and McMiller have posted bond. There is no word yet on when they’ll be released.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachCaught on Camera
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us