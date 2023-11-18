Tow Truck driver dies on I-95 after hit and run 

A tow truck driver is dead after a Nissan SUV collided with into the truck near the SR-112 exit on I-95 southbound on Saturday.

According to a statement by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the tow truck was helping a stranded motorist after his Cadillac broke down when the Nissan hit the tow truck and killed the driver.

FHP spokesperson also mentioned that the driver of the Nissan left the vehicle abandoned and fled on foot.

The FHP troopers are investigating the incident.

