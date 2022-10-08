Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed on Turnpike Near Plantation

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning that left a tow truck driver dead in Plantation.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Sunrise Boulevard around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to FHP, a tow truck had arrived to help a disabled vehicle early Saturday morning when a 42-year-old Margate man drove his 2002 Ford 250 on the outside lane and plowed into the tow truck.

FHP reported that the driver veered off the roadway, entered the paved right shoulder and hit the tow truck pushing it into the disabled vehicle and another car.

The tow truck driver, who was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, was injured and taken to Broward General where he was pronounced dead.

FHP has not released the tow truck driver's identity, but reported he was a 22-year-old from North Lauderdale.

As a result of the crash, three lanes of the SR-91 are blocked.

According to FHP, alcohol is believed to be a factor and investigators continue to work on the criminal investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.