Tow Truck Driver Shoots Man in ‘Heated' Traffic Dispute in Kendall: Police

A traffic dispute Friday between two drivers in Kendall ended in gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened in the 12800 block of SW 122nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police said a tow truck driver and another driver got into a "heated traffic dispute" that escalated when the tow truck driver opened fire.

Paramedics transported the other driver to the hospital in stable condition.

#BREAKING: Heavy @MiamiDadePD presence on 12800 block of SW 122nd Avenue in SW Miami-Dade.



Crime scene tape is surrounding multiple businesses. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/Gupt4cap4s — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) November 11, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.