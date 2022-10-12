Town Attorney Files Police Report Over TikTok Video Sent by Pembroke Park Mayor

The town attorney for Pembroke Park filed a police report after receiving a text message from the mayor that included a link to a TikTok video that the attorney perceived as threatening and homophobic.

It’s part of what the town attorney, Melissa Anderson, said is an ongoing feud that she said started when she pointed out a gap in police service when the town switched from Broward Sheriff's Office services to a local police department.

Earlier this month, Anderson said she received the TikTok video from Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs, which she took as homophobic and threatening.

In the video is a gay woman and a bouncer taking about "masculine women."

NBC 6 reached out to the Pembroke Park town mayor to get his side, but Jacobs has not responded.

But Jacobs had previously said that the video sent by accident.

Anderson, who is gay, said she's not buying it.

"I guess out of frustration that he cannot fire me, this Saturday, out of the blue, he sent me a homophobic TikTok video," Anderson said in a statement. "I just want to do my job, which I have done well, and I want this guy to stop harassing me."

Anderson filed a police report. Meanwhile, NBC 6 spoke to the man in the TikTok video, who said his intention was not to attack anyone and that he and the woman in the video are now friends.

He added that the town of Pembroke Park needs to focus on what they were hired to do and not on TikTok videos.