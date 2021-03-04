Toy Pirate Ship Makes Journey From Scotland to Miami

South Florida resident Ellie Alvarez and her father Ulises tracked down a toy pirate ship Thursday that had been launched by a pair of brothers in Scotland.

The brothers, Ollie and Harry Ferguson, began the project in 2017 when they released their toy pirate ship named Adventure carrying messages in a bottle. It sailed from Scotland to Scandinavia to Barbados, but was then lost at sea.

The Ferguson brothers later launched Adventure 2, which has so far navigated from the North Sea to Florida.

The toy is outfitted with a GPS device that allows the duo to keep tabs on the ship's whereabouts. They share its location on social media so that other kids around the world can keep up.

"Every two hours, every five minutes, however they adjusted it, it sends a GPS signal to the web, so this way we can keep track of the little vessel," Ulises said.

He and Ellie are planning on launching Adventure 2 back into the ocean as soon as the weather allows. Then, the tiny pirate ship will travel back to the Ferguson brothers in Scotland.