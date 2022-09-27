Track Live Radar: Tornado, Tropical Storm Watches in South Florida for Ian

Track the nasty weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:
Though the direct impact of Hurricane Ian will likely be in the central part of Florida, South Florida will be feeling impacts in the coming days that include major rainfall and the potential for flooding.
A tornado watch was in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A tropical storm watch was also in effect for those three counties.
Multiple tornado warnings had been issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward Tuesday, mostly for the far western portions of the counties.
South Florida will have varying implications based on location. Sustained tropical storm conditions are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Lower Keys. All of the Keys may experience storm surge while Miami-Dade and Broward counties will have on and off rain bands that could feature tropical storm gusts.
Water will be the biggest problem because of the King Tides. Whatever rain falls will have nowhere to go, so flooding will be the story.
Models are consistent showing several additional inches of rain for South Florida, with some areas in the Keys possibly reaching up to 8 inches.
Drier air starts slowly moving in Thursday and the weekend looks much drier.
