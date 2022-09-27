Track Live Radar: Tornado, Tropical Storm Watches in South Florida for Ian

Track the nasty weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:

Though the direct impact of Hurricane Ian will likely be in the central part of Florida, South Florida will be feeling impacts in the coming days that include major rainfall and the potential for flooding.

A tornado watch was in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A tropical storm watch was also in effect for those three counties.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

⚠️11AM: There have been updates to our current watches & warnings. Hazard products have been issued by county. For more info about county services, call:

311 : Miami Dade & Broward

211 : Glades, Palm Beach, Collier, Hendry



The current forecast & impacts -https://t.co/G8MQSeb1jX pic.twitter.com/BLDgJyhvh2 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 27, 2022

Multiple tornado warnings had been issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward Tuesday, mostly for the far western portions of the counties.

Tornado Warning including Broward County, FL, Collier County, FL, Miami-Dade County, FL until 2:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/SI90zZd5yL — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 27, 2022

South Florida will have varying implications based on location. Sustained tropical storm conditions are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening for the Lower Keys. All of the Keys may experience storm surge while Miami-Dade and Broward counties will have on and off rain bands that could feature tropical storm gusts.

Water will be the biggest problem because of the King Tides. Whatever rain falls will have nowhere to go, so flooding will be the story.

Models are consistent showing several additional inches of rain for South Florida, with some areas in the Keys possibly reaching up to 8 inches.

Doppler radar estimates are already showing 6-7" and more have already fallen across portions of #Miami-Dade and the #Keys. We could easily see another several inches. Flood watch is in effect probably through at least Thursday morning. Stay with @nbc6 #Ian pic.twitter.com/oR7Fiw07bz — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) September 27, 2022

Drier air starts slowly moving in Thursday and the weekend looks much drier.