Track Live Radar: Tornado Watch for South Florida Wednesday From Ian

Track the severe weather in South Florida from Hurricane Ian with the First Alert Doppler 6000:

Severe weather swept through South Florida including major rainfall, flooding, high winds and damage consistent with possible tornadoes from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian.

A tornado watch remains in effect for South Florida until 5 p.m. Wednesday. One unconfirmed tornado flipped several small planes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines and there was damage consistent with a second possible tornado two miles southwest of Hollywood.

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports.

A tropical storm watch was also in effect for Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

South Florida will have varying implications based on location. All of the Keys may experience storm surge while Miami-Dade and Broward counties will have on and off rain bands that could feature tropical storm gusts.

Water will be the biggest problem because of the King Tides. Whatever rain falls will have nowhere to go, so flooding will be the story.

Models are consistent showing several additional inches of rain for South Florida, possibly reaching up to 10 inches in some areas.

Drier air starts slowly moving in Thursday and the weekend looks much drier.