Tracking AirPods helped South Florida man locate stolen car

When a Hollywood resident realized that his car had been stolen on Friday morning, he decided to track his AirPods, which was what ultimately helped him find it.

In an interview with NBC6, Caleb Cordero Lopez said that when his wife was leaving for work, she realized that her car had been rummaged through and that his car had been stolen.

Lopez then went to check around the block to see if his car was close by but had no luck finding it.

That was when he remembered that he had left his AirPods in his car which he was able to track.

Lopez used the live location of the headphones to drive to the car's location.

Hallandale Beach Police later spotted the vehicle in their city and followed it back to Hollywood, where the driver got out and took off in the area of Mayo Street and South 27th Avenue. Nearby Colbert Elementary was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Even though the car will need repairs, Lopez was glad he was able to pinpoint his car and retrieve it.

According to Hollywood Police, two females who were in the stolen car were detained and later released.

Police are still actively searching for a male driver, who fled the scene.