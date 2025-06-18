Tracking the Stanley Cup after Florida Panthers became back-to-back champions

The coveted Stanley Cup, hockey's ultimate prize, was on the move Wednesday after the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers, becoming back-to-back champions.

Early in the morning, Alexander Barkov was in Fort Lauderdale on A1A Boulevard and hoisted the Stanley Cup in the middle of the road.

The Cup then made its way to the Elbo Room at Fort Lauderdale, which has become a sort of tradition following a championship win.

Matthew Tkachuk explained that the spot was "like home."

"Oh it's amazing, it's amazing, back-to-back champions. I can't believe it," he said. "This place is like home. It's right down the road from me. Excited to keep the party going."

After the Cats won their first Stanley Cup in 2024, beers were emptied into it as friends and family joined the celebration, even pouring drinks out for fans from the balcony.

At one point, Tkachuk decided to take a quick dip in the ocean with the Cup.

NBC6 asked Barkov if the team plans to do a repeat of that now-famous moment.

After celebrating in the Elbo Room, Chopper 6 was high above as players took the Stanley Cup in a golf cart and headed west on Las Olas Boulevard.

A large crowd of fans raced up to the golf cart and surrounded it with some fans being so close to the cup that they were able to kiss it.

Police then escorted the players and the trophy as they performed their own smaller-scaled parade around the beach.

The cup was last seen arriving at a luxury home by the beach.

