Tractor-trailer blocks lanes of I-75 south in Pembroke Pines

A tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of Interstate 75 south Wednesday night in Pembroke Pines.

The crash happened past the Pines Boulevard exit, before Miramar Parkway.

Live camera footage showed the 18-wheeler across the highway. The traffic behind it was at a complete standstill.

The trailer was cleared from the roadway and traffic started moving around at around 8:30 p.m.

Further details are not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.