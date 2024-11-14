Traffic Alert

Tractor-trailer blocks lanes of I-75 south in Pembroke Pines

By NBC6

A tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of Interstate 75 south Wednesday night in Pembroke Pines.

The crash happened past the Pines Boulevard exit, before Miramar Parkway.

Live camera footage showed the 18-wheeler across the highway. The traffic behind it was at a complete standstill.

The trailer was cleared from the roadway and traffic started moving around at around 8:30 p.m.

Further details are not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

