Tractor Trailer Driver Rescued After Morning Crash on Florida’s Turnpike

Crews rescued the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Broward County early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene before Hollywood Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. after the trailer was involved in the crash with a Mercedes car at the scene.

The truck went into a nearby canal, where crews went in and were able to rescue the driver. Police did not release his identity, but he was taken to a nearby ambulance for treatment.

Officials did not release any information on the crash or how long lanes of the Turnpike would be closed, but drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour.