Trump Administration

Trade tariffs: These are the items South Florida imports the most from China, Mexico and Canada

Trump announced 25% tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and a 20% tariff on Chinese products, which go into effect Tuesday

By Tony Pipitone and NBC News

Imports from China, Canada and Mexico to South Florida, including West Palm Beach, Key West, area airports and seaports, totaled more than $9.1 billion last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data reviewed by NBC6.

That includes $6.9 billion in goods from China alone. Mexico exported $1.37 billion in products last year to South Florida, followed by Canada with $839 million.

If the 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday were applied equally to all of those Chinese goods, and the Chinese exporters did not lower their prices, it would cost importers of record (mostly American companies) around $690 million more.

And that's in addition to the 10 percent duty he had slapped on Beijing in early February.

How much of that is passed onto the consumer depends largely on whether the importers of record, those in the supply chain, and the ultimate end-sellers lower their profit margins or pass along the full cost to consumers. Or, companies exporting to the U.S. could lower their prices in reaction to tariffs.

So where could South Florida expect to see an impact?

Here are the top 10 categories for items imported into South Florida from each of the three countries for 2024. 

China 2024

85 Electric machinery (Electronics: phones, TVs, batteries, wires, etc.)$3,312,687,717 
84 Machinery: Air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, washing machines/dryers, appliances, manufacturing equipment, etc.)$871,557,268
94 Furniture, bedding, mattresses$288,504,185
39 Plastics: Tableware, floor coverings$260,802,296
95 Toys, games, sporting goods, video games, fishing rods$181,286,209
98 Special classification$173,418,698
90 Optic, photo, etc., medical or surgical instruments, cameras, x-ray machines$150,368,881
87 Vehicles: tractors, trucks, buses, motorcycles, cars, baby carriers$133,839,269
73 Articles of iron$122,499,771
61 Apparel articles$102,066,538

Mexico 2024

98 Special classification$480,927,586
71 Precious metals and stones, gold$176,733,036
22 Beverages, spirits$152,760,448
84 Machinery: Air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, washing machines/dryers, appliances, manufacturing equipment, etc.)$129,619,837
27 Mineral fuel, oil, etc.$128,636,410
03 Fish, crustaceans$75,524,132
85 Electric machinery (Electronics: Phones, TVs, batteries, wires, etc.,)$34,205,285
39 Plastics and articles$25,426,101
61 Apparel articles $20,816,538
33 Essential oils, etc.$19,463,410

Canada 2024

84 Machinery: Air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, washing machines/dryers, appliances, manufacturing equipment, etc.)$381,585,077
88 Aircraft, spacecraft$149,107,918
27 Mineral fuel, oil, etc.$87,724,929
20 Prep vegetables, fruit$78,654,257
98 Special classification$49,630,430
85 Electric machinery (Electronics: Phones, TVs, batteries, wires, etc…)$25,047,359
90 Optic, photo, etc., medical or surgical instruments, cameras, x-ray machines$19,952,940
22 Beverages, spirits$6,641,332
48 Paper and paperboard$6,491,201
73 Articles of iron$ 5,184,547

Trump will get another opportunity to explain his tariff plans on Tuesday night during a joint address to the U.S. Congress

A senior administration official told NBC News last week that tariffs would be one area of focus for Trump's remarks, along with immigration, government efficiency efforts and the rollback of diversity programs. See how to watch here.

Trump AdministrationDonald TrumpSouth Florida
