Trade tariffs: These are the items South Florida imports the most from China, Mexico and Canada

Imports from China, Canada and Mexico to South Florida, including West Palm Beach, Key West, area airports and seaports, totaled more than $9.1 billion last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data reviewed by NBC6.

That includes $6.9 billion in goods from China alone. Mexico exported $1.37 billion in products last year to South Florida, followed by Canada with $839 million.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If the 10% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday were applied equally to all of those Chinese goods, and the Chinese exporters did not lower their prices, it would cost importers of record (mostly American companies) around $690 million more.

And that's in addition to the 10 percent duty he had slapped on Beijing in early February.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How much of that is passed onto the consumer depends largely on whether the importers of record, those in the supply chain, and the ultimate end-sellers lower their profit margins or pass along the full cost to consumers. Or, companies exporting to the U.S. could lower their prices in reaction to tariffs.

So where could South Florida expect to see an impact?

Here are the top 10 categories for items imported into South Florida from each of the three countries for 2024.

China 2024

85 Electric machinery (Electronics: phones, TVs, batteries, wires, etc.) $3,312,687,717 84 Machinery: Air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, washing machines/dryers, appliances, manufacturing equipment, etc.) $871,557,268 94 Furniture, bedding, mattresses $288,504,185 39 Plastics: Tableware, floor coverings $260,802,296 95 Toys, games, sporting goods, video games, fishing rods $181,286,209 98 Special classification $173,418,698 90 Optic, photo, etc., medical or surgical instruments, cameras, x-ray machines $150,368,881 87 Vehicles: tractors, trucks, buses, motorcycles, cars, baby carriers $133,839,269 73 Articles of iron $122,499,771 61 Apparel articles $102,066,538

Mexico 2024

98 Special classification $480,927,586 71 Precious metals and stones, gold $176,733,036 22 Beverages, spirits $152,760,448 84 Machinery: Air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, washing machines/dryers, appliances, manufacturing equipment, etc.) $129,619,837 27 Mineral fuel, oil, etc. $128,636,410 03 Fish, crustaceans $75,524,132 85 Electric machinery (Electronics: Phones, TVs, batteries, wires, etc.,) $34,205,285 39 Plastics and articles $25,426,101 61 Apparel articles $20,816,538 33 Essential oils, etc. $19,463,410

Canada 2024

84 Machinery: Air conditioners, furnaces, boilers, washing machines/dryers, appliances, manufacturing equipment, etc.) $381,585,077 88 Aircraft, spacecraft $149,107,918 27 Mineral fuel, oil, etc. $87,724,929 20 Prep vegetables, fruit $78,654,257 98 Special classification $49,630,430 85 Electric machinery (Electronics: Phones, TVs, batteries, wires, etc…) $25,047,359 90 Optic, photo, etc., medical or surgical instruments, cameras, x-ray machines $19,952,940 22 Beverages, spirits $6,641,332 48 Paper and paperboard $6,491,201 73 Articles of iron $ 5,184,547

Trump will get another opportunity to explain his tariff plans on Tuesday night during a joint address to the U.S. Congress.

A senior administration official told NBC News last week that tariffs would be one area of focus for Trump's remarks, along with immigration, government efficiency efforts and the rollback of diversity programs. See how to watch here.