Trader Joe's recalls over 61,000 bottles of sparkling water

By NBC Staff

Trader Joe's has recalled about 61,500 bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water sold in 12 states, including Florida.

The bottles were recalled due to the potential for cracked or damaged bottles, the company said in a news release.

The recall effects 750 ml size bottles that were sold in containers of a dozen each.

The glass bottles were sold at Trader Joe's stores between December 2024 and January 2025, with the lot codes 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.

There have been no reported injuries due to the recalled bottles, and the company said the issue was discovered during research into bottle breaking during production.

People who bought the recalled bottles are urged to dispose of them carefully and go to a Trader Joe's location for a refund.

