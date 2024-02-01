Fort Lauderdale

Driver returns to scene after bicyclist struck and killed by car in Fort Lauderdale

Police haven't identified the victim but said the incident remains under investigation

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near a bridge in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Southwest 7th Avenue.

Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded after reports of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and found a male victim who was later pronounced dead. His identity wasn't released.

Officials said the driver later returned to the scene.

FLPD traffic homicide investigators responded to conduct their investigation.

Due to the on-scene investigation, the 7th Avenue bridge remains in the down position impacting marine traffic and traffic is impacted in the area.

Officials are urging drivers to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

