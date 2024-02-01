Driver returns to scene after bicyclist struck and killed by car in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near a bridge in Fort Lauderdale Thursday morning, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Southwest 7th Avenue.

Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded after reports of a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and found a male victim who was later pronounced dead. His identity wasn't released.

Officials said the driver later returned to the scene.

#FLPD #TrafficAlert Due to a serious crash, traffic is impacted in the 400 block of SW 7th Avenue. FLPD is on-scene assisting with redirecting the flow of traffic. Motorists are encouraged to have patience and utilize a different route if possible. pic.twitter.com/5GQRQP6Awk — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 1, 2024

FLPD traffic homicide investigators responded to conduct their investigation.

Due to the on-scene investigation, the 7th Avenue bridge remains in the down position impacting marine traffic and traffic is impacted in the area.

Officials are urging drivers to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.