Heavy traffic delays expected after crash on northbound Palmetto Expressway

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic delays are expected after a crash along the Palmetto Expressway shut down several lanes early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto at NW 122nd Street/NW 138th Street.

At this time, officials have reopened the three northbound lanes after they were blocked off due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

