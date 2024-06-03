Heavy traffic delays expected after crash on northbound Palmetto Expressway

Traffic delays are expected after a crash along the Palmetto Expressway shut down several lanes early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday on the northbound lanes of the Palmetto at NW 122nd Street/NW 138th Street.

At this time, officials have reopened the three northbound lanes after they were blocked off due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.