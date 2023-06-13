Trump Indictment

Traffic delays expected with street closures in Downtown Miami for Trump hearing

The hearing at the Federal Courthouse at 300 Northeast 1st Avenue wasn't expected until the afternoon, but streets were being closed down in the morning in anticipation

By NBC6

Traffic delays were expected as some street closures will be in effect in Downtown Miami Tuesday during the court hearing for former President Donald Trump.

Northeast 1st Avenue will be shut down between 3rd and 5th streets, Miami Police said.

TRUMP INDICTMENT

"We strongly encourage commuters to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible," police said in a statement.

Authorities had already increased security at and around the courthouse ahead of the Trump court hearing, with protests expected.

While they didn’t share specifics on the security plans, they said they’ve been preparing for this from the moment they learned about the indictment.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said they’re ready whether 5,000 or 50,000 people show up on Tuesday.

Trump IndictmentDonald TrumpMiami
