Traffic delays expected with street closures in Downtown Miami for Trump hearing

Traffic delays were expected as some street closures will be in effect in Downtown Miami Tuesday during the court hearing for former President Donald Trump.

The hearing at the Federal Courthouse at 300 Northeast 1st Avenue wasn't expected until the afternoon, but streets were being closed down in the morning in anticipation.

Northeast 1st Avenue will be shut down between 3rd and 5th streets, Miami Police said.

"We strongly encourage commuters to avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible," police said in a statement.

Authorities had already increased security at and around the courthouse ahead of the Trump court hearing, with protests expected.

While they didn’t share specifics on the security plans, they said they’ve been preparing for this from the moment they learned about the indictment.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said they’re ready whether 5,000 or 50,000 people show up on Tuesday.