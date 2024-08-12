Traffic stalled on I-95 after deadly crash in Broward County

Traffic delays are expected after a deadly crash along I-95 blocked several northbound lanes in Broward County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash, which happened just before Stirling Road, was fatal.
At this time, all traffic is being deviated to Sheridan Street. Drivers are urged to seek another route as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.
