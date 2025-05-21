Flames ripped through a trailer at a Sweetwater mobile home park where some 200 residents are locked in a fight with the landowner.

The fire broke out before midnight Tuesday at Li'l Abner Mobile Home Park. That's where more than 900 residents first received eviction notices last November, learning they'd have until May 19 to move out.

Firefighters showed up and started putting out the flames. There are no reports of any injuries.

It's unclear whether someone was still living in the trailer. While the owners of the park have already started demolitions of vacated mobile homes, some 200 residents have stayed and insist they're not going anywhere.

The owner of the park, CREI Holdings, plans to build brand new housing on the site, and had previously offered residents thousands of dollars in monetary incentives for moving out ahead of the deadline.

NBC6 is waiting to hear back from the mobile home park managing company about possible evictions for the families still living there.

"I don't know where I'm gonna go live you know, I got no place to live," resident Enrique Zelaya told crews on Monday. "My hope is that we have to open up a negotiation. I don't want to stay here. Of course, he's the owner of the land. But I want to get paid what I paid when I came here."

It's not the first time a trailer has caught fire at the park. Residents blamed neglect for a fire that in March burned another vacant home.

Tuesday's fire, meanwhile, remains under investigation.