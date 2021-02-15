Transgender Woman Killed in ‘Violent, Vicious' Attack in Miami-Dade

Police in Miami-Dade are looking for more information on the murder of a transgender woman who they believe was killed in a "violent and vicious" attack earlier this month.

Alexus Braxton, 45, was found dead Feb. 4 inside her northeast Miami-Dade home at the Carmel at the California Condominiums.

"The family was left with no closure, and they're suffering tremendously because of the death and the manner in which our victim was murdered," Miami-Dade Police Detective Juan Segovia said in a video posted on Twitter.

Detectives are also looking to identify a person who was caught on surveillance footage who they believe may know something about the case.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Braxton's death is at least the sixth violent death of a transgender person this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Segovia at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). Calls are kept anonymous. If the information leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

