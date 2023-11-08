Transgender woman was fatally shot by boyfriend in NW Miami-Dade home: Police

New details have been released about what led to the killing of a transgender woman in a northwest Miami-Dade home last month.

Anthony Quinn Peyton II, 25, has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in the Oct. 23 killing of 26-year-old London Price.

Miami-Dade Corrections Anthony Quinn Peyton II

The incident happened at a home at 2996 Northwest 93rd Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to an arrest warrant released Wednesday, Price, who was transgender, was found lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peyton and Price were in romantic relationship and lived together, the warrant said.

A witness said the two had been involved in a dispute that led to a physical altercation before Peyton pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped Price then shot her, the warrant said.

Peyton fled the scene but a witness saw him hide the gun behind a bush, which is where detectives later recovered it, the warrant said.

One witness said Peyton contacted her after the shooting and asked her to tell police the gun accidentally went off during a struggle, the warrant said.

Peyton was taken into custody in Broward and extradited to Miami-Dade and booked into jail on Tuesday, and remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.