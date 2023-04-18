palm beach county

Trapper Wrangles Alligator Found Blocking Roadway in West Palm Beach

The reptile was found in the 4300 block of Australian Avenue, close to a canal and lake that are known as a habitat for alligators.

By NBC6

WPTV-TV

In what seems to be an ongoing story in the state of Florida, trappers wrangled an alligator that was found on a roadway in West Palm Beach on Monday.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the reptile was found in the 4300 block of Australian Avenue, close to a canal and lake that are known as a habitat for alligators.

The alligator was reportedly six feet in length.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene and was able to wrangle the alligator, which had been blocking the northbound lanes.

