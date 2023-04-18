Trapper Wrangles Alligator Found Blocking Roadway in West Palm Beach

In what seems to be an ongoing story in the state of Florida, trappers wrangled an alligator that was found on a roadway in West Palm Beach on Monday.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the reptile was found in the 4300 block of Australian Avenue, close to a canal and lake that are known as a habitat for alligators.

Why did the #gator cross the road?



Northbound 4300 block of Australian Avenue closed for this wayward jaywalker. We called @MyFWC to handle this offender. pic.twitter.com/spdJhzPYsU — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) April 17, 2023

The alligator was reportedly six feet in length.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called to the scene and was able to wrangle the alligator, which had been blocking the northbound lanes.