Trauma Survivors Reunite With First Responders Who Helped Care for Them

A group of people who all survived traumatic events reunited Thursday with the first responders and medical teams who helped save them.

Among the survivors, was a mother who survived a plane crash that killed her 4-year-old son.

“Just remember to always cherish your loved ones because life happens quick,” said an emotional Megan Bishop.

She’s finding strength in keeping her son Taylor’s memory alive. A small plane crashed into their SUV in Pembroke Pines in March of 2021. She survived but Taylor didn’t.

“Just seeing everyone in this atmosphere, being able to smile and hug them and share Taylor’s story, it means a lot,” said Bishop.

Megan Bishop says the plane crash that killed one person and injured five others on a Miami bridge Saturday brought back painful memories of her son’s tragic death last year. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

Dr. Niqui Kiffin is the Chief of General Surgery at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“I happened to be on trauma-call that day,” said Dr. Kiffin. “They brought him in and they brought her in. Unfortunately, he was severely injured and was unable to be resuscitated.”

She recalled just how emotional of a day it was.

“It was an extremely, extremely emotional day for [Megan], her family, the staff and everyone.”

Megan Hobson is another survivor who is finding strength in sharing her own story.

“My sister’s car was riddled with bullets from an AK47 rifle,” said Hobson who spoke at Memorial’s event.

She’s now become an advocate for other trauma survivors and an activist nearly 10 years after her own trauma.

“Our car was caught in the crossfire of gang initiation retaliation and I was the only one that was hit.”

While it’s been 10 years since the shooting, “every day for the last 10 years, I’ve been waking up and navigating it as a survivor,” she said.

These stories of survival remind the people who helped save them of the impact that they have each and every day.

“When we come back and we see them and they’re standing up, and they’re walking, and they’re talking, and they’re with their families. You realize that what you did is actually very, very meaningful,” said Dr. Kiffin.