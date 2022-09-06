‘Traumatized' Father Speaks About Son Shot at Little League Game in Lauderdale Lakes

A Little League game drawing families from Broward County, Orlando and even Georgia ended early when a shooting broke out, injuring four people.

Willie Cheatom Jr.’s son, Willie Cheatom III, went to the little league football game Sunday night at Boyd Anderson High School looking for a good time. Instead, his dad tells NBC 6 that Willie III was hit with a bullet in his left thigh.

“As a parent, it’s devastating because we didn’t know the outcome of the gunshot," said Cheatom Jr. "We were traumatized.”

Cheatom Jr. says his son doesn’t know the shooter. But thankfully, his son is now on the mend.

“I’m just happy my son made it out and that it wasn’t life-threatening and he’s okay right now,” said Cheatom Jr.

Cheatom Jr. says he is shocked that this would happen at a little league football game for 12-year-olds — and so is neighbor Khaliss Boggan who took his daughter to the game, leaving only minutes before the gunshots.

“It's tragic that kids will have this memory of doing something that’s supposed to be fun," said Boggan.

He tells us he does not know how this could happen, especially with security and police who he says were checking people coming in.

"They were doing all the patting down and all that," said Boggan. "All necessary precautions."

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Little League that organized this game have not responded with any new updates.

Leyla Concepcion, the public information officer representing Broward County Public Schools, confirmed this was a Little League football game and not related to Boyd Anderson High School.

The game took place at the school’s stadium via an Interlocal Agreement for Facilities.

The school district is not giving any other updates at this time.

BSO responded to the incident, which is still under investigation.

If you have any information or tips, authorities encourage the public to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.