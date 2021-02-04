COVID-19

Closed for Months Due to Pandemic, Universal's Volcano Bay Water Park Set to Reopen

After being shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Water Park is set to reopen in late February, according to a news release.

According to the release, enhanced health and safety procedures will be implemented when the park reopens. Changes include temperature screenings, social distancing protocols and “aggressive” cleaning and disinfection procedures.

The park will also limit capacity at the park and on attractions. Face coverings will be required inside restaurants, retail locations and while entering and exiting the park.

Face coverings will not be allowed on the slides and in pools.

Tickets to the park will be on sale starting Feb. 27. 

Universal Orlando is owned by Comcast and NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC and WTVJ-TV.

