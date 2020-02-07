Disney To Open Reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser Hotel Later This Year

It’s time to summon your inner Jedi.

Reservations for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open later this year, Disney announced Thursday.

The luxury hotel, which is being built near Disney’s Hollywood Studios, is an “all-immersive adventure” in which Star Wars fans can wield light sabers, take in galactic sights from themed cabins, and become fully immersed in the Star Wars universe.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new type of experience,” Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a blog post. “You’re going to live onboard a star cruiser…and you can get wrapped up in the larger Star Wars story.”

Although reservations open later this year, the actual experience debuts in 2021 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

