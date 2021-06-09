Jurassic World VelociCoaster Opens Thursday at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

Adrenaline junkies, get ready.

A new rollercoaster is coming to Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, and it's being touted as the park's most intense ride to-date.

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster opens Thursday, promising high-speed twists, turns, drops and of course, raptor encounters, according to the official website.

"Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water," the website said.

The park added that riders will be in for a "high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock."

At 70-miles-per hour, the VelociCoaster brings thrill-seekers face-to-face with the likes of Blue, Delta, Charlie and Echo, characters from the Jurassic Park franchise.

The VelociCoaster is also Florida's tallest launch coaster, soaring 155 feet into the air.

The ride officially opens to the public Thursday.

Universal Orlando is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of WTVJ-TV / NBC 6.