Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti to Headline Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami

Fans of hip-hop music will get another chance to enjoy some of the top artists during the annual Rolling Loud music festival this July in Miami.

The three day event, from July 21 to July 23, will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Playboi Carti will headline Friday's lineup with Travis Scott as the headliner on Saturday and A$AP Rocky headlining the final day on Sunday.

Other performers scheduled to appear include Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Rae Sremmurd, City Girls, Sheck Wes, Nardo Wick, Offset, Bryson Tiller and more.

For more information, including how you can purchase tickets, click on this link.