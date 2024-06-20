Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami Beach

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Travis Scott, née Jacques Bermon Webster II, was charged with trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication. He has posted bond, which was set at $500 and $150, respectively.

According to arrest reports, officers responded to 300 Alton Road dock D for a disturbance on one of the yachts. Scott was allegedly yelling at people on the vessel from the dock.

Officers said they told him to leave or be arrested. The complainant reportedly did not want to press charges, but wanted the rapper off of the vessel.

“Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” authorities said.

Eventually, Scott did leave the marina in a vehicle, but returned five minutes later, bypassing officers in the parking lot and making his way toward the yacht, according to the arrest report.

Police said when Scott started speaking to officers, he began yelling, “becoming erratic disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance.”

Scott was arrested. He later “admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated ‘It’s Miami,’" according to police.

At 8:45 a.m., the rapper seemed to joke about the arrest, tweeting, "Lol."

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Scott shares two children with influencer, business woman and Kardashian-clan member Kylie Jenner.

He is eight days away from his European tour, Circus Maximus, which is set to begin at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on June 28.

In 2021, the native of Houston, Texas, faced serious scrutiny for the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival, which left 10 people dead. He later announced the launch of Project HEAL, a "multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today's youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities."

