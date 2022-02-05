Trayvon Martin Foundation Holding Peace Walk Nearly 10 Years After Teen's Death

Nearly a decade after his young life was tragically cut short, the South Florida community will honor the memory of Trayvon Martin on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The 10th annual remembrance weekend will take place starting with a Peace Walk and Peace Talk from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ives Estate Park. The event, hosted by the Trayvon Martin Foundation, will celebrate the past year while encouraging the community to avoid violence and keep the peace.

Martin, a Miami native who was a student at Dr. Michael Krop High School, was shot and killed while visiting his father’s Sanford neighborhood on February 26, 2012 following a altercation with neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman.

Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges over a year later, a decision that led to peaceful protests in South Florida and across the country.

In the years that followed Martin’s death, his family has become vocal leaders in the anti-violence movement.

His mother, Sybrina Fulton, has used her activism to help other grieving mothers in the community while narrowly losing a campaign for the Miami-Dade County Commission in 2020. She wrote a book with her ex-husband and Martin’s father, Tracy, after the shooting.

