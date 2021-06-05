Treasure Coast Man Arrested After Throwing Infant at Deputies Following Chase

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man along Florida’s Treasure Coast who they say threw an infant at them after leading deputies on a chase last month.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported the incident took place May 26th in Indian River County, when deputies tried to stop 32-year-old John James III after he was seen speeding near Vero Beach.

Dashcam video showed James fleeing in a white SUV, striking the front of a detective’s vehicle and dodging roadblocks before entering an apartment complex.

Deputies boxed in the vehicle James was driving, after which he got out and threw the two-month-old infant at a deputy.

"You can't throw a baby at us and expect us to treat you with kid gloves," Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a statement.

James continued running and was eventually taken to the ground by deputies. An arrest report said he kicked and bit several deputies as they tried to take him into custody.

James complained of asthma and said he couldn’t breathe, leading to him being taken to an area hospital. He was released from the hospital this past week after treatment and was booked into jail on charges that include aggravated child abuse, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.