Florida Students Receive Sexually Explicit Messages Through Snapchat App: Police

Officials are searching for the mystery Snapchat user who allegedly sent sexually explicit videos to middle schoolers in one Treasure Coast county.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office officials say the students from an unidentified school received friend request recently from an unknown person.

“For whatever reason, they just arbitrarily accepted it. A short time after, they started receiving explicit videos and photographs,” Lt. Ryan Grimsdale told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Students reported to resource officers at the school that the deleted the videos, but the unknown sender would send another friend request and once accepted would send more videos.

“We don’t know if this is another student that is just playing a prank that has just gone completely sideways or if this is a predator trying to seek their prey,” Grimsdale added.

Officials expressed concern since users can see where each other is on the app – and are asking parents to be on the lookout on their child’s social media.

“We want them to be especially diligent, talking to their children about just arbitrarily accepting friend requests or requests on any social media platform can be very dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.