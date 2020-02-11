Florida

Florida Students Receive Sexually Explicit Messages Through Snapchat App: Police

Martin County Sheriff’s Office officials say the students from an unidentified school received friend request recently from an unknown person

460110345
AFP/Getty Images

The logo of mobile app “Snapchat” is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. Hackers broke into Snapchat, the hugely popular mobile app, accessing the phone numbers and usernames of 4.6 million users and publishing them online, tech news website TechCrunch has announced. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Officials are searching for the mystery Snapchat user who allegedly sent sexually explicit videos to middle schoolers in one Treasure Coast county.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office officials say the students from an unidentified school received friend request recently from an unknown person.

“For whatever reason, they just arbitrarily accepted it. A short time after, they started receiving explicit videos and photographs,” Lt. Ryan Grimsdale told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Local

Miami Beach 4 hours ago

Last Call in Part of Miami Beach Might Be a Little Earlier

Caught on Camera 6 hours ago

Cars Spray Painted with ‘Liar’, ‘Cheat’ at Southwest Florida Resort

Students reported to resource officers at the school that the deleted the videos, but the unknown sender would send another friend request and once accepted would send more videos.

“We don’t know if this is another student that is just playing a prank that has just gone completely sideways or if this is a predator trying to seek their prey,” Grimsdale added.

Officials expressed concern since users can see where each other is on the app – and are asking parents to be on the lookout on their child’s social media.

“We want them to be especially diligent, talking to their children about just arbitrarily accepting friend requests or requests on any social media platform can be very dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us