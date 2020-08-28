Treasure Coast Teacher Reassigned After Watching Porn Following Virtual Class: Deputies

A teacher at a high school on Florida’s Treasure Coast was reassigned after claims he was caught by a student watching porn following a virtual class.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the principal of Sebastian River High School was notified of the incident Monday.

According to a report from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher had ended a virtual session when one of the students remained logged in and saw the teacher opening up several “sites and videos that were pornographic.”

The student allegedly made a video of the incident for evidence. The teacher was using his personal computer to teach the class, according to deputies.

The school district released a statement saying it contacted law enforcement and reassigned the teacher, who was not named, pending an investigation.

"We will take every measure necessary to ensure the safety of our students, and that student learning takes place in a safe environment whether on campus or virtually," the statement said. "Employee misconduct of any nature which jeopardizes the safety of our students will absolutely not be tolerated."