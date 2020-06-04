Treasure Coast Worker Installed Camera in Home Bathroom to Spy on Teens: Deputies

A man hired to install security systems inside a home along Florida’s Treasure Coast found himself behind bars after allegedly setting up a hidden camera inside a bathroom in an effort to spy on teenage girls.

Police charged 37-year-old Lennon Starkweather with two counts of video voyeurism after the incident that took place over Memorial Day weekend inside the Indian River Shores home.

The homeowner said he had his family there for the holiday when his granddaughter and her friend found the camera in the bathroom they were using.

"Each one of them thought it was the other's and, after talking, realized it didn't belong to either one of them," Indian River Shores police Detective Kyle Smith told NBC affiliate WPTV- TV.

Deputies were called and the homeowner said that Starkweather was the only person who had the knowledge of the equipment needed. Deputies set up a sting operation, inviting Starkweather back to the home with their own camera installed.

The station reports he did return to the home on May 27th and removed his camera from the wall. Deputies were in the next room and placed him under arrest.

Detectives said they did find “numerous” nude photos on the camera. Starkweather was released on bond while deputies are asking anyone who has hired him for work to come forward as they are concerned there could be more victims.