Tren de Aragua gang member arrested at Dolphin Mall: Police

An alleged member of a violent Venezuelan street gang was arrested after an incident at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, police said.

Abrahan DeJesus Mavo-Bracho, 20, was arrested at the mall Friday evening on multiple charges.

According to an arrest report, a man who was at the mall approached an off-duty officer and told him three men wanted to beat him up.

Miami-Dade Corrections Abrahan DeJesus Mavo-Bracho

When the officer approached the group, Mavo-Bracho pushed the officer and ran away, the report said.

Mavo-Bracho tried to get into a car but another officer tased him and took him into custody.

Officers recovered two Nike bags containing merchandise worth around $1,100 without a receipt, and the store's manager said Mavo-Bracho stole it from the store, the report said.

According to police, Mavo-Bracho has a tattoo that identifies members of the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan street gang.

Mavo-Bracho had been in Chicago with an ankle monitor issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement but had removed it and made his way to South Florida, police said.

He was booked into jail on charge of grand theft, battery on an officer and resisting an officer. He's staying behind bars in Miami-Dade on an immigration hold.