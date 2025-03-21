Tren de Aragua member arrested in Florida is 1st in nation under Alien Enemies Act

An alleged Tren de Aragua gang member arrested in Florida is the first person to be taken into custody under the Alien Enemies Act, authorities said.

Franklin Jose Jimenez-Bracho was arrested Thursday by the Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Law Enforcement along with Homeland Security Investigations and Homeland Security Task Force Orlando.

Jimenez-Bracho is a known Tren de Aragua member and was wanted for human trafficking and smuggling, FDLE officials said.

ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons discussed the arrest at news conference in Orlando with FHP officials on Friday.

"Tren de Aragua is a dangerous foreign terrorist organization that has invaded our soil. TDA has infiltrated the U.S. though the northern border, the southern border and our waterways," Lyons said. "Many of these members are cold-blooded killers, rapists, thieves, drug traffickers, weapons traffickers and human traffickers. They are accused of the most heinous crimes committed inside our neighborhoods and communities."

The arrest of Jimenez-Bracho is the first in the nation under the Alien Enemies Act, according to HSI.

President Donald Trump last week invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 law that allows the president to deport any noncitizen from a country that the U.S. is at war with.

A federal judge later issued an order barring the Trump administration from carrying out deportations under the act.

Tren de Aragua, or Aragua Train in English, originated from a prison in Venezuela and has since expanded throughout the United States and Central and South America, primarily Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. The organization partakes in a variety of crimes, including murder, drug and human trafficking, sex crimes, extortion and more.